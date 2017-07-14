This ex-Fresno State coach’s gorgeous home sells fast and for seven figures. See why.

Former Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter officially no longer lives in Fresno.

He sold his house in the northwest part of town in June – eight months after he was fired as the Bulldogs football coach and five after he joined Cal as defensive coordinator – and not only profited but did so quite quickly.

DeRuyter’s 4,816-square-foot home, with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a lavish swimming pool, lasted just 18 days on the market.

“It was a really desirable property,” said DeRuyter’s real-estate agent, Debbie Henes of London Properties. “We still have people who want it.”

And when you take into account the price tag, the quick sale is even more impressive.

The listing price for DeRuyter’s gated house, within the gated community of the Van Ness Extension, was $1,349,000.

He ended up selling for $1,235,000.

So he caved, a bit, to get the house sold.

DeRuyter bought the house in 2012 for $890,000, back when housing prices across the board were lower compared to today, so he still profited $345,000 (minus any costs for remodeling or other upgrades).

“It was just an exceptional property in mint condition,” said Henes, who has been a real-estate agent for 38 years and comes from a family of realtors.

Henes said she did not advertise the property as the home of the former Fresno State coach.

The house, however, remained set up with some of DeRuyter’s memorabilia, including red and black Fresno State football helmets.

Photos show many of the amenities and fancy features that help make the home stand out.

In addition to the seclusion offered by the gated community, the house sits on an acre of land.

There are walls and walls of windows throughout, and the flooring is a mix of wood, tile and carpet.

The kitchen was remodeled to include “state-of-the-art” fixtures, including a Wolf Gas Range, oversized center island and a wine refrigerator.

The bathrooms, especially the master, are quite lavish with marble counters and detailed cabinets.

“The DeRuyters loved this home,” Henes said. “They loved this house and they loved Fresno.”

Despite it being 41 years old, the house was completely remodeled over the years, including “walls of windows” that allowed a lot of natural light to come in. London Properties Courtesy Debbie Henes

Another bonus: a two-bedroom guest house, a solar-power system, a grassy area surrounded by tall trees and a swimming pool with spouting water fountains.

Who bought the house?

Henes’ team, which includes husband Cliff and daughter Tiffany, ended up representing the buyer of DeRuyter’s house, too.

But she declined to reveal his name.

Henes did confirm that the buyer is not new Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford.

DeRuyter was relieved of his duties at Fresno State in October, midway through his fifth season. The Bulldogs won a share of the Mountain West title in 2012 and an outright championship in 2013, but that was followed by three straight losing seasons and he finished 30-30 overall.

Fresno State cut DeRuyter loose with $3.1 million left on a five-year contract signed after the 2013 season.

DeRuyter’s salary at Cal is deducted from what Fresno State owes him.

Nonetheless, DeRuyter leaves Fresno significantly richer than when he first got here.