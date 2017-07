More Videos

2:19 “Papa” Mike McGarvin honored during memorial at the Poverello House

1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

1:08 Sheriff: Suspected abduction attempt does not warrant arrest

2:09 She didn't realize she was pregnant at 17: 'I didn't know what pregnancy felt like'

3:26 Police caught this escaped murder suspect with handcuffs still on his hands

0:26 Fresno police to pursue domestic violence perpetrators

1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident

0:37 Jerry Dyer discusses hunt for escaped murder suspect

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

1:11 Fulton Street work is at full bore turning the mall into a thing of the past