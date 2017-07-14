Fresno airport control tower evacuated because of an accidental fire

The air traffic control tower at Fresno-Yosemite International was evacuated on Friday because of a fire.
Electrical wiring was apparently struck, causing a “small fire” while workers were involved in a plumbing job and there was a leak into a power strip, said Vikkie Calderon, airport spoekswoman
The fire was put out with a fire extinguisher by the workers.
The fire was reported at the control tower, 5055 E. Anderson Ave. about 12:45 p.m.
There were no effects on air traffic, Calderon said.
