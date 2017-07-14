Local

July 14, 2017 1:03 PM

Fresno airport control tower evacuated because of an accidental fire

By Marc Benjamin

mbenjamin@fresnobee.com

The air traffic control tower at Fresno-Yosemite International was evacuated on Friday because of a fire.

Electrical wiring was apparently struck, causing a “small fire” while workers were involved in a plumbing job and there was a leak into a power strip, said Vikkie Calderon, airport spoekswoman

The fire was put out with a fire extinguisher by the workers.

The fire was reported at the control tower, 5055 E. Anderson Ave. about 12:45 p.m.

There were no effects on air traffic, Calderon said.

Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @3dogbenjamin

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?
Sheriff: Suspected abduction attempt does not warrant arrest 1:08

Sheriff: Suspected abduction attempt does not warrant arrest
She didn't realize she was pregnant at 17: 'I didn't know what pregnancy felt like' 2:09

She didn't realize she was pregnant at 17: 'I didn't know what pregnancy felt like'

View More Video