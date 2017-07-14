Tulare County Coroner’s Office seeks relatives of man who died

The Tulare County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office is seeking family of a man who passed away on July 4 in Kaweah Delta Medical Center.
Pedro Mendez was taken to the Visalia hospital from the Hanford area for emergency medical care. His death is considered natural.
Mendez is believed to be from Guatemala and had previously lived in the Lake Worth, Florida area. He also used the name Juan Augustin Mendoza.
The Tulare County Coroner’s Office is searching for his relatives to notify them of his death.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sgt. Knight at the Tulare County Sheriff's Coroner’s Office at 559-687-7002 or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com
