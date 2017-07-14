Man with ‘extreme dementia’ is missing, last seen in north Fresno

Fresno police are looking for a missing man who may be in danger because of extreme dementia.
Police are looking for Perry Dictos, 68, of Fresno, who was last seen at the Costco store at 7100 N. Abby St., on Thursday. He was seen walking away from the store.
Dictos suffers from extreme dementia and was last seen wearing a green and brown plaid shirt, black pants and brown leather shoes. He is 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on Dictos’ location should call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000, Detective Leo Arsitio at 559-621-2111 or Detective Paul Hill at 559-621-2455.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
