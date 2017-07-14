Around the Valley | Fundraisers, promotions and donations

Fresno native promoted to brigadier general
Miguel A. Castellanos, a 1988 Fresno State graduate, was promoted to the rank of brigadier general in the U.S. Army on June 4. He is the senior U.S. military liaison to the federal government of Somalia, Somali National Security Forces and international partners. Castellanos works from the Mogadishu International Airport compound with his team to support combined military efforts to achieve U.S. Africa Command’s top priority of defeating Al-Shabaab in Somalia and successfully transitioning security functions to Somali National Security Forces.
No-kill dog shelter fundraiser
A fundraiser for Pinky Paws No Kill Dog Shelter will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 22 at Tower Theatre Lounge, 805 E. Olive Ave. The event includes a live acoustic set featuring Aundrea Fimbres and JJ Brown, a silent auction, food and full bar. All proceeds will benefit the shelter to help with the purchase of a van and other equipment. Tickets cost $10 or $15 at the door. Details: 559-708-6460, www.towertheatrefresno.com.
Democratic women’s club to meet
The Fresno County Democratic Women’s Club will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24 at Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave. Andrew Janz, candidate for the 24th Congressional District seat currently held by Devin Nunes, is the speaker. The luncheon costs $20 through July 19 or $25 at the door and $5 for the program only. Details: 559-275-1112.
Tachi Palace donates to veterans
Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino raised over $6,000 for AMVETS, also known as American Veterans, during its June community breakfast. The organization has more than 250,000 members and is the oldest and largest veterans service organization open to veterans and their families.
Nominations sought for She Makes a Difference
Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 She Makes a Difference award. Pacific Gas and Electric Company and the Central California Women’s Conference will honor one woman during the event to be held Sept. 19 at the Fresno Convention Center. Nominees are those who have overcome challenges to make a difference in the lives of those around her or her community with her courage, strength and wisdom to make a positive impact. PG&E/CCWC will award a grant of $5,000 to the winner’s favorite community benefit organization.
