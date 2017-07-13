The body of Robert “Bob” Woodie, 74, of Manhattan Beach, Calif. was found by a group of hikers on July 6, 2017 after he went missing in October 2016 in Kings Canyon National Park.
The body of Robert "Bob" Woodie, 74, of Manhattan Beach, Calif. was found by a group of hikers on July 6, 2017 after he went missing in October 2016 in Kings Canyon National Park.

July 13, 2017 4:38 PM

Body of missing hiker found in Kings Canyon National Park

By Ashleigh Panoo

The body of a Manhattan Beach hiker who went missing in Kings Canyon National Park in October 2016 has been found, park spokeswoman Sintia Kawasaki-Yee said Thursday.

The remains of Robert “Bob” Woodie, 74, were found by a group of hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail on July 6. The group found the body 300 feet off the Bishop Pass Trail on a slope with debris and rocks, said Kawasaki-Yee.

A team that included air support was sent to recover the remains on July 7. The body was transported to the Inyo County Coroner, where it was identified as Woodie, said Kawasaki-Lee.

Park officials said Woodie was an experienced hiker who was familiar with the area when he went missing after beginning his backpacking trip on Oct. 13, 2016 in the Bishop Pass area. When he didn’t return home as expected on Oct. 16, a search and rescue team was called.

