July 13, 2017 3:55 PM

He left no trace. Two weeks later, this Porterville man is still missing.

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

Porterville police are asking the public for help in finding a man who went missing about two weeks ago in the city.

Michael Hughes, 48, was last seen June 30. Police said a family member contacted them July 7 to report Hughes as missing. He had not shown up to work at The Oak Pit restaurant and all attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful, the police said.

Detectives who have started to look into the disappearance do not believe foul play was involved. They believe Hughes is avoiding contact.

Hughes was last wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a gray hat. He has a tattoo of a catfish on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective on the case, 559-782-7400.

