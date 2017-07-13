Caution tape restricts access to ticket counters at Fresno Yosemite International Airport after six people reported being sickened by a white powdery substance.
Local

July 13, 2017 12:44 PM

Six fall ill in a hazardous material call at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

By Marc Benjamin

mbenjamin@fresnobee.com

A ticket counter at Fresno Yosemite International Airport was closed on Thursday after a white powder was found and allegedly sickened six people, according to Fresno County Emergency Medical Services.

Six patients are being evaluated, said Daniel Lynch, Fresno County Emergency Medical Services director.

“They are feeling some of illness,” Lynch said.

He said the complaints vary from headaches, nausea and tightness in the throat.

“It’s not consistent with all six,” he said.

All patients were being evaluated and nobody was transported to hospital.

Fresno firefighters were sent to the airport at 11:31 a.m. to a report of an unknown white powder.

According to scanner reports, investigators were focusing on a boarding pass that had been thrown into a trash bin.

Mark Standriff, Fresno city spokesman, said the closure is limited to the ticket counter for Alaska Airlines. He said the terminal is open and flights are going in and out of the airport unimpeded.

Firefighters and Fresno County Department of Public Health investigators were at the scene.

Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin

