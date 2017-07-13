Cabin destroyed as Garza Fire ravages western Kings County. 26,000 acres are scorched

The Garza Fire burning in western Kings County near Avenal grew to more than 26,000 acres Thursday morning, and it brought the number of fire personnel fighting it to more than 1,000.
Containment for the fire is at 35 percent however. Firefighters reached a hunting cabin that was destroyed by flames that have burned through tall grass and brush northwest of Tar Canyon. Five structures still remain threatened by the wildfire, which Cal Fire said now extends into Fresno County.
The Garza Fire ignited on Sunday. The cause remains under investigation, and there have been no reported injuries. Sheriff’s deputies from Fresno, Kings and Monterey counties are all helping to fight the fire.
The Sequoia National Forest in southeast Tulare County is also seeing its land ravaged by fire. The Schaeffer Fire, which has burned nearly 16,000 acres of land and is 42 percent contained, is being fought by federal agencies. That fire was caused by lightning.
The Garza and Schaeffer fires are just two of 13 wildfires burning in California.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
