A 23,000-acre fire makes its way into Fresno County

A fire that broke out Sunday near Avenal has jumped across the Kings-Fresno County line while surpassing 23,000 acres.
Cal Fire said the blaze, which began just after 3 p.m. Sunday in vegetation off Tar Canyon Road, was at 23,083 acres with 26 percent containment as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A hunting cabin has been destroyed and five other structures remain threatened as flames burned in tall grass and brush.
A non-mandatory evacuation warning is in place for those west of Highway 33, north of the Fresno County line and south of Jacalitos Creek.
More than 1,200 personnel have fought the blaze along with 16 helicopters, 97 fire engines, four air tankers and 25 dozers.
Firefighters are dealing with steep, rugged and at times inaccessible terrain.
