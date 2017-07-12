400 patients affected after water line breaks at Coalinga State Hospital

About 400 patients are back in their units after a water line broke at the Coalinga State Hospital on July 5, said Ken Paglia, a spokesman for the Department of State Hospitals.
The patients were moved to other units within the facility, and water was turned off for about two hours after the break was discovered around 8 a.m., said state hospitals spokesman Ken August.
Repairing the damage from the line break is expected to take several months, said August.
The hospital in Coalinga is a psychiatric facility surrounded by a security perimeter. Men deemed criminally insane are among the patients sent there, as well as sexually violent predators.
