July 12, 2017 5:34 PM

About a dozen grass fires reported on Interstate 5 in Kings County

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

About a dozen separate fires burning along Interstate 5 at the Kings/Kern County line caused smoke to blow across the highway Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 4 p.m., several fires were reported near Twisselman Road, according to CHP logs. Five to seven of those fires were on the Kings County side, said Kings County Battalion Chief Steven Alonzo. Kern County had several more that were burning along its side, Alonzo said.

Coalinga CHP officers were on scene slowing down traffic, Alonzo said, and as of 5 p.m. the fires were not progressing in Kings County any longer.

The cause of the roadside fires was unknown, but is believed to be accidental, said Alonzo.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

