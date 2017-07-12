Go right to the source and ask the Sheriff’s horse, via his Instagram account

Step aside, Silver. Take a hike, Trigger. And get out, Scout – there’s a new equine crime-fighter on the job.
It’s Justice, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s new mounted patrol unit member who was named through an online public contest.
Justice joins the force with more media savvy than most of his four-legged friends.
The 8-year-old gelding has an Instagram account that the public can follow. Using that account “Justice the Sheriff Horse,” his fans can watch Justice take a bow, smile and count. The public also is asked to post photos with Justice online by using #justicethesheriffhorse.
Justice has already doled out his first measure of, well, justice. He made his first arrest on June 29 during an armed robbery in Courthouse Park. Deputy Christian Lightner and Justice managed to pin the suspect against a bench.
