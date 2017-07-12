Forget Cracker Barrel. Here are 5 local restaurants serving homestyle grub

You still mad that the famous Cracker Barrel restaurant is not coming to Fresno? Well, buck up. Fans of their homestyle grub shouldn’t feel shortchanged. Yes, the restaurant has 645 locations with legions of fans, but if you are looking for good ol’ fashioned fried chicken, fried catfish, or any kind of fried food for that matter, Fresno and Clovis have you covered.
And who knows, after trying some of these local restaurants, you may forget what all the fuss was about.
So next time you’re hankering for some homestyle eats, here are five places to check out:
Rudy Jr.’s Chicken Man, 2707 N. Hughes Ave. Fresno. The neighborhood has seen better days, but people still flock here for the fried chicken, ribs, barbecue beans and garlic bread.
Jus’ Jo’s Country Kitchen, 701 W. Shaw Ave, Clovis. Cinnamon rolls, drenched in icing, biscuits and gravy, and chicken fried steak. You won’t leave hungry.
Chef Paul’s Cafe, 952 F St., Fresno. Guaranteed, you won’t find this stuff on Cracker Barrel’s menu, braised oxtail, fried cabbage, neck bones, and fried red snapper. Also well known for its chicken and waffles and if you like Kool-Aid, they’ve got that too.
Grandmarie’s Chicken Pie Shop, 861 E. Olive Ave., Fresno. A Tower District landmark, the restaurant is a must for, well, chicken pies. Other items to try are rice pudding, fried chicken livers with eggs and the chicken pie omelet.
Smokey’s Grill/Smokin Them Bones, 1427 Tollhouse Road (inside the Peacock Market), Clovis. Barbecue joint that specializes in rib tips, brisket, spicy hot links, tri-tip, catfish, chili beans and sweet potatoes.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
