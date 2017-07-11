The fire in western Kings County has reached more than 16,000 acres. It’s only 17 percent contained.

Fire is threatening to burn structures and high-tension power lines after ripping through more than 16,000 acres of wild land in the western Kings County hills, near Avenal.
Cal Fire has reported that the Garza Fire has grown and is 17 percent contained. It began burning on Sunday and has brought the number of firefighter personnel fighting it to more than 900.
The flames have reached tall grass and brush in the Tar Canyon and Turkey Flats areas, west of Avenal. Cal Fire said firefighting efforts are being hindered by steep and rugged areas that are preventing firefighters from accessing the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
An advisory evacuation warning is only being issued for areas west of Highway 33, north of the Fresno County line.
The Garza Fire is one of 13 wild fire operations Cal Fire is working on. The largest fire burning in the state is the Alamo Fire, at 28,926 acres, east of Santa Maria. The Schaeffer Fire, at 14,934 acres, is also burning in the Tulare County mountains.
Staff writer Chueyee Yang contributed to the story. Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
