Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire near downtown, damage is estimated at $70,000

Fresno fire battled a two-alarm fire in a vacant two-story southeast Fresno apartment complex Tuesday, said Battalion Chief Brian Price.
Just before 5 p.m., firefighters responded to 441 S. Woodrow Ave., near East Huntington Boulevard, where black smoke was billowing into the sky southeast of downtown Fresno.
Firefighters went into search and rescue mode after there were reports of two possible victims, Price said. Two suspects were detained at the scene and no one was displaced.
The fire started on the second floor and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $70,000.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin, Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
Comments