Kings River is opening in Tulare County, but not in Fresno County

The Kings River within Tulare County will be open for recreational activities, including boating, beginning Friday, Tulare County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Fresno County officials aren’t ready to open up rivers for recreation, said Tony Botti, sheriff’s spokesman.
The Kings River was closed in late May because of high water levels that endangered swimmers and boaters.
In Tulare County, water levels have returned to a reasonable level to allow motorized operations on the river.
The conditions on the Kings River have been carefully reviewed by Tulare County Sheriff’s Office through ongoing communication with the Kings River Water Association, officials said.
The sheriff’s office cautions boaters as they go on the river because high water flows have moved many sand bars into different locations and there may be significant changes to the channel.
In Fresno County, Botti said water levels are starting to drop to a point where opening waterways to boaters and others could occur soon.
“We are having discussions and continuing to monitor the numbers,” Botti said. “It’s definitely something we want to do.”
