Local

July 10, 2017 6:23 PM

Krispy Kreme celebrates 80 years with a super-sweet deal

By Robert Rodriguez

It’s Krispy Kreme’s 80th birthday on Friday and what better way to celebrate than with a dozen glazed doughnuts for less than a buck.

That’s right, you can get a dozen of those glazed beauties for 80 cents when you buy any dozen on July 14. That’s a whole lot of doughnuts for a few dollars.

Fresno’s only Krispy Kreme store is on Blackstone, just south of Bullard Avenue. And while there are many Krispy Kreme fans in Fresno, one of the chain’s biggest fans is professional basketball legend, Shaquille O'Neal. The former Los Angeles Laker actually owns a franchise in Atlanta, and is helping the company celebrate, according to Food & Wine magazine.

Founded in Winston-Salem, North Carolina by Vernon Rudolph, the doughnut chain has grown to be a leader in the industry. It has more than 1,300 stores in 31 countries.

For die-hard Krispy Kreme fans, the company is encouraging customers to post a photo with the original glazed doughnut and tagging @krispykreme.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

