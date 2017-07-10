16 displaced when two-alarm fire rips through central Fresno apartment complex

Fresno firefighters fought a two-alarm fire that displaced more than a dozen residents from eight apartments.
After initial concerns of people trapped, there were no injuries in the fire that started shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, said Battalion Chief Brian Price.
There were 16 residents displaced in the fire, 13 adults and three children, said Esteban Orozco of the Central California Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Flames were coming out of the attics of two apartments in the Canyon Del Sol Apartments about 4:10 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of North Cedar Avenue, near McKinley Avenue.
Traffic lanes were blocked temporarily along Cedar and McKinley avenues.
A second alarm was called to allow fresh firefighters to rotate into the fire.
There is no initial report on the cause of the blaze.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
