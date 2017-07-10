There were no injuries. Initial reports of trapped residents turned out to be false. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
There were no injuries. Initial reports of trapped residents turned out to be false. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Local

July 10, 2017 4:49 PM

16 displaced when two-alarm fire rips through central Fresno apartment complex

By Marc Benjamin and Ashleigh Panoo

mbenjamin@fresnobee.com

Fresno firefighters fought a two-alarm fire that displaced more than a dozen residents from eight apartments.

After initial concerns of people trapped, there were no injuries in the fire that started shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, said Battalion Chief Brian Price.

There were 16 residents displaced in the fire, 13 adults and three children, said Esteban Orozco of the Central California Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Flames were coming out of the attics of two apartments in the Canyon Del Sol Apartments about 4:10 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of North Cedar Avenue, near McKinley Avenue.

Two-alarm_0711_03
A Fresno firefighter cools flames on an apartment building after a blaze tore through the building.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Traffic lanes were blocked temporarily along Cedar and McKinley avenues.

A second alarm was called to allow fresh firefighters to rotate into the fire.

There is no initial report on the cause of the blaze.

Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two-alarm fire destroys Fresno apartment building

View More Video