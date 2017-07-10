Fire damages two structures in downtown Fresno

Two buildings were damaged Monday morning in a fire of unknown origin at Tuolumne and P streets in downtown Fresno, the Fresno Fire Department reported.
The blaze was reported about 9 a.m. Acting Battalion Chief Chad Tucker said investigators were not sure whether the blaze started outside or whether it began with an electrical short inside one of the buildings.
Tucker said firefighters found fireworks outside the building.
Utility workers were reportedly having difficulty shutting off power to the structure. Explosive popping sounds, apparently from an electrical short, could be heard inside.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
