Motorcyclist crashes on Bullard in Fresno; traffic lane blocked off

One man was reported injured Sunday in a motorcycle accident off Highway 41 at Bullard Avenue, Fresno police said.
The crash occurred shortly after noon on the busy stretch of road.
Fresno police said that the motorcyclist was traveling north on Highway 41 when he exited on the off-ramp at Bullard. As he began to turn on Bullard, he lost control, and the motorcycle hit the median. The rider and motorbike and flew across two lanes to the other side of the street.
He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.
One lane of traffic was blocked off as Fresno police investigated the crash.
