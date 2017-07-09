Two women, two children killed in head-on collision east of Fresno

Two women and two children were killed early Sunday after a head-on collision just east of Fresno, the CHP reported.
The CHP received a call of a head-on collision around 1:48 a.m. Sunday.
CHP reported that a woman driver, 28, who kept residences in Auberry and Sanger, was traveling in 2002 Ford with four passengers – a 23 year old woman from Sanger and three children between the ages of 1 and 5.
The woman was driving southbound on Academy Avenue from Shields Avenue but was on the northbound side of the road, the CHP said. At the same time, Francisco Cordero, 25, of Sanger was driving a 2010 Toyota north. As Cordero approached the Shields intersection the vehicles crashed head-on into each other.
The Ford’s driver was killed along with the woman front-seat passenger and two of the children. Cordero and one 5-year-old in the Ford were airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.
The driver and her woman passenger were not wearing seat belts, and two of the three children were not properly restrained, the CHP said.
Identities of the those killed were not released. The CHP was still determining the speed of the vehicles.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Officers are trying to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor.
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork
Comments