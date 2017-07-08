JESSICA JOHNSON jjohnson@fresnobee.com
July 08, 2017 2:32 PM

Two-alarm fire burns home, kills dog

Fresno firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze that broke out Saturday afternoon in the backyard of an east-central Fresno home while the residents were on vacation.

Battalion Chief Thomas Cope said firefighters were told there were two dogs in the backyard, but only one was found, dead inside the home.

Fresno Fire responded to a fire report from the Fresno County Fire Department around 3:15 p.m. and found the fire had erupted in household items piled in the backyard. The fire spread into the attic of the home, Cope said. The cause of the fire is unknown, he said.

A second alarm was called on the fire because firefighters feared it might spread to neighboring homes, Cope said.

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze in triple-digit temperatures, he said.

Next-door neighbor Cathy Roten said the family is returning Sunday. The homeowner was “sad” to learn of the fire, she said.

