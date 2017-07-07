Old house used by Fresno homeless is no more, as it collapses in flames

An abandoned house known as a homeless encampment caught fire and collapsed Friday night just west of Highway 99 in central Fresno, Deputy Chief Todd Tuggle said.
Firefighters responded about 7:15 p.m. The boarded-up home at Stanislaus and B streets had been the site of frequent visits by the Fresno Fire Department.
One theory was that someone camping inside may have been cooking something and triggered the blaze, but the investigation was ongoing.
.@FresnoFire & @PGE4Me are on the scene of a structure fire on Stanislaus and B Streets in #DowntownFresno @FresnoBee pic.twitter.com/AxuPmGC9FA— Jessica Johnson (@iamjesslj) July 8, 2017
The good news was that there was no sign that anyone was in the building when it collapsed.
A home just to the right of the fire was threatened, but damage reportedly was minor and the residents were expected to be able to remain there.
