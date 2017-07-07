Tulare woman struck, killed while on motorized scooter

A Tulare woman died Friday after she was struck while riding her motorized scooter in a busy Tulare intersection, police said.
Madaline Trujillo Hernandez, 66, was struck by a pickup about 12:45 p.m. Friday as she tried to cross the intersection of Bardsley Avenue and R Street.
Hernandez was taken to Tulare Regional Medical Center, where she died. Her death was the fourth traffic-related fatality in Tulare this year.
The driver of the pickup cooperated with police in the investigation. Tulare police are continuing their investigation.
