Local

July 07, 2017 5:23 PM

Community calendar July 8-14

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families Meeting

Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org, 2 p.m. July 9.

Al-Anon

For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org.

American Legion Post 11 Fundraiser Breakfast

American Legion Madera Post 11, 17408 Road 26, Madera, 559-674-1235, $7, 7-11 a.m. July 9.

Argentine Tango in Fresno

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, $10 per person min, 5-7:30 p.m. July 9.

The Art of T’ai Chi Ch’uan

Cultural Arts District Park, 1615 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/TCCAF, 8-9 a.m. July 8.

Ballroom dancing

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8286, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. July 12.

Beginners Group Dance Lesson

Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, $60 per month or $10 drop-in, 6 p.m. July 11.

Bingo

American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, 6:15 p.m. July 12.

Bushidokan of Fresno Self-Defense Hapkido

Hammerhead Martial Arts, 3185 Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-478-3801, www.HammerheadMA.com, free, 7-8:30 p.m. July 8 and July 10.

Central California Woodcarvers

1745 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-903-4359, 559-288-8861, CCWoodcarving.com, free, 10 a.m. July 8.

Chair Yoga

Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, 3-3:45 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. July 10.

Civil Air Patrol – Squadron 112

National Guard Armory, 911 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.gocivilairpatrol.com, cadets ages 12-18: 6:15 p.m. July 13; adults: 7 p.m. July 13.

Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, www.coda.org, 6 p.m. July 10.

Co-Dependents Anonymous men’s meeting

Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. July 8.

Co-Dependents Anonymous women’s meeting

Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. July 8.

Dave Pillow and Bobby Seals

American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, $8, 2-5 p.m. July 9.

Debtors Anonymous

Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-478-7929, www.dafresno.org, 3-4 p.m. July 9.

Divorce Options Workshop

Picadilly Inn Shaw, 2305 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-226-4420, divorcefresno.net/divorce-options-workshop, $40 or $20 in advance, 9 a.m. July 8.

Dollhouse miniatures club

Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051, 1 p.m. July 13.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous

Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St, Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org, 9:30 a.m. July 8 and 6:30 p.m. July 12.

Fresno Chess Club

Carl’s Jr. Green Burrito, 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.fresnochessclub.org, 6 p.m. July 10 and July 14.

Fresno County Genealogical Society: Erroneous Family Trees

Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-6230, www.fresnogenealogy.org, free, 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 11.

Hearts On Fire - Fresno’s Only Rock N’ Roll Choir

Fresno Music Academy & Arts, 1298 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.thevoiceshop.com/hearts-on-fire, free, 7-8:15 p.m. July 12.

Introduction to Tai Chi

Tai Chi for Every Body - Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, taichiforeverybody.org, $25, 8:30 a.m. July 8, 11 a.m.-noon July 10 and July 11-13.

Just Walk With a Doc

Blaine Park, S. Court St., Visalia, www.walkwithadoc.org, 8-9:30 a.m. July 8.

Learn to Dance

Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, www.ballroomforbeginners.com, $50 per month, 6-7:30 p.m. July 11.

Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, free, noon July 10, 7 p.m. July 11 and July 14.

Nar-Anon for Friends and Family of Addicts - Newcomer Meeting

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, free, 6-7 p.m. July 14.

Quantified Self Fresno

Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.meetup.com/QuantifiedSelfFresno, free, 6:30-9 p.m. July 11.

Recovering Couples Anonymous

First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-825-7223, www.facebook.com/RCAFresno, free, 7-8:30 p.m. July 14.

Salsa dance

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. July 9, 7 p.m. July 11 and July 13.

Salsa Tuesdays

The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $5, 8 p.m. July 11.

Sexaholics Anonymous

Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-221-4544, www.safresno.org, 4:30-5:30 p.m. July 8

Square Dance Beginning Classes

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, 559-297-2600, $5, 6:30-830 p.m. July 10.

Tai Chi for Health and Wellness

St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-906-1187, suntaichi.us, new students $20 a month for first three months, $10 a month after, 9 a.m. July 11 and July 13.

Therapy Dogs International Chapter 220 Orientation Meetings

Marie Callender’s, 1781 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-994-2912, www.facebook.com/TDIChapter220, free, 7 p.m. July 10.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting

New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 6 p.m. July 10.

Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-226-2637, www.TOPS.org, 9-10:30 a.m. July 13.

Grace United Methodist Church, 3362 E. Balch Ave., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 9:30 a.m. July 14.

Twist & Shout, for people with Parkinson’s Disease

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, $5, 11 a.m. July 11.

Vallley Oak Quilt Guild meeting

Tulare Community Church, 1820 N. Gem St., Tulare, 559-733-8536, www.valleyoakqg.org, $5, 10 a.m.-noon July 13.

Yoga at the Rec

Clovis Area Recreation Center, 3495 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-324-2780, $3, 10-11 a.m. July 14.

Yoga for adults

Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 5:15-6:30 p.m. July 11.

Yoga for seniors (50 and older)

Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 1:45-3 p.m. July 12.

Yoga/Meditation

Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donations, 12:15-1:40 p.m. July 8 and July 11-13.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch this Tulare mom chase a stranger out of her house

Watch this Tulare mom chase a stranger out of her house 4:14

Watch this Tulare mom chase a stranger out of her house
In the face of sweltering heat, the job must go on for construction workers 0:56

In the face of sweltering heat, the job must go on for construction workers
The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July 1:27

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

View More Video