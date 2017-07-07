Community calendar July 8-14

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families Meeting
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org, 2 p.m. July 9.
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org.
American Legion Post 11 Fundraiser Breakfast
American Legion Madera Post 11, 17408 Road 26, Madera, 559-674-1235, $7, 7-11 a.m. July 9.
Argentine Tango in Fresno
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, $10 per person min, 5-7:30 p.m. July 9.
The Art of T’ai Chi Ch’uan
Cultural Arts District Park, 1615 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/TCCAF, 8-9 a.m. July 8.
Ballroom dancing
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8286, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. July 12.
Beginners Group Dance Lesson
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, $60 per month or $10 drop-in, 6 p.m. July 11.
Bingo
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, 6:15 p.m. July 12.
Bushidokan of Fresno Self-Defense Hapkido
Hammerhead Martial Arts, 3185 Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-478-3801, www.HammerheadMA.com, free, 7-8:30 p.m. July 8 and July 10.
Central California Woodcarvers
1745 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-903-4359, 559-288-8861, CCWoodcarving.com, free, 10 a.m. July 8.
Chair Yoga
Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, 3-3:45 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. July 10.
Civil Air Patrol – Squadron 112
National Guard Armory, 911 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.gocivilairpatrol.com, cadets ages 12-18: 6:15 p.m. July 13; adults: 7 p.m. July 13.
Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, www.coda.org, 6 p.m. July 10.
Co-Dependents Anonymous men’s meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. July 8.
Co-Dependents Anonymous women’s meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. July 8.
Dave Pillow and Bobby Seals
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, $8, 2-5 p.m. July 9.
Debtors Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-478-7929, www.dafresno.org, 3-4 p.m. July 9.
Divorce Options Workshop
Picadilly Inn Shaw, 2305 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-226-4420, divorcefresno.net/divorce-options-workshop, $40 or $20 in advance, 9 a.m. July 8.
Dollhouse miniatures club
Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051, 1 p.m. July 13.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St, Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org, 9:30 a.m. July 8 and 6:30 p.m. July 12.
Fresno Chess Club
Carl’s Jr. Green Burrito, 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.fresnochessclub.org, 6 p.m. July 10 and July 14.
Fresno County Genealogical Society: Erroneous Family Trees
Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-6230, www.fresnogenealogy.org, free, 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 11.
Hearts On Fire - Fresno’s Only Rock N’ Roll Choir
Fresno Music Academy & Arts, 1298 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.thevoiceshop.com/hearts-on-fire, free, 7-8:15 p.m. July 12.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body - Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, taichiforeverybody.org, $25, 8:30 a.m. July 8, 11 a.m.-noon July 10 and July 11-13.
Just Walk With a Doc
Blaine Park, S. Court St., Visalia, www.walkwithadoc.org, 8-9:30 a.m. July 8.
Learn to Dance
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, www.ballroomforbeginners.com, $50 per month, 6-7:30 p.m. July 11.
Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, free, noon July 10, 7 p.m. July 11 and July 14.
Nar-Anon for Friends and Family of Addicts - Newcomer Meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, free, 6-7 p.m. July 14.
Quantified Self Fresno
Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.meetup.com/QuantifiedSelfFresno, free, 6:30-9 p.m. July 11.
Recovering Couples Anonymous
First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-825-7223, www.facebook.com/RCAFresno, free, 7-8:30 p.m. July 14.
Salsa dance
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. July 9, 7 p.m. July 11 and July 13.
Salsa Tuesdays
The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $5, 8 p.m. July 11.
Sexaholics Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-221-4544, www.safresno.org, 4:30-5:30 p.m. July 8
Square Dance Beginning Classes
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, 559-297-2600, $5, 6:30-830 p.m. July 10.
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-906-1187, suntaichi.us, new students $20 a month for first three months, $10 a month after, 9 a.m. July 11 and July 13.
Therapy Dogs International Chapter 220 Orientation Meetings
Marie Callender’s, 1781 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-994-2912, www.facebook.com/TDIChapter220, free, 7 p.m. July 10.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting
New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 6 p.m. July 10.
Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-226-2637, www.TOPS.org, 9-10:30 a.m. July 13.
Grace United Methodist Church, 3362 E. Balch Ave., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 9:30 a.m. July 14.
Twist & Shout, for people with Parkinson’s Disease
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, $5, 11 a.m. July 11.
Vallley Oak Quilt Guild meeting
Tulare Community Church, 1820 N. Gem St., Tulare, 559-733-8536, www.valleyoakqg.org, $5, 10 a.m.-noon July 13.
Yoga at the Rec
Clovis Area Recreation Center, 3495 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-324-2780, $3, 10-11 a.m. July 14.
Yoga for adults
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 5:15-6:30 p.m. July 11.
Yoga for seniors (50 and older)
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 1:45-3 p.m. July 12.
Yoga/Meditation
Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donations, 12:15-1:40 p.m. July 8 and July 11-13.
