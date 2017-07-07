Around the Valley | Democrats plan town hall, Republicans welcome new members

Fresno County Democrats to meet
The Fresno County Democratic Party will hold a town hall meeting 6 to 8 p.m. July 10 at the Hugh Burns State Building Assembly Hall, 2550 Mariposa Mall. The topic is “Life in the Central Valley in the Age of Trump” and seeks the public’s input, ideas and feedback. Details: www.facebook.com/events/1841073222811974.
Peach festival
The Holy Family Catholic Church Peach Festival is 5 to 10 p.m. July 21 in the church’s park at Earl and Marion streets in Kingsburg. There will be games, food booths, a bounce house and waterslides, peach desserts and a peach pie-eating contest. Details: 559-897-5953.
Republicans looking for new members
The Fresno County & City Republican Women Federated will hold a luncheon for new members at noon July 27 at Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave. The luncheon costs $20 and reservations must be received by July 20. Details: 559-292-5414, www.fresnorepublicanwomen.org.
