What to do with 1,225 Rubik’s Cubes? Make a giant Spider-Man, of course. Here’s how.

Fans who got to see their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man on the big screen Thursday in Clovis also were able to see him up close outside the theater – only this one was made entirely of Rubik’s Cubes.
A group of artists created a mosaic of the crime-fighting hero in front of Sierra Vista Cinema.
Nick Bradley, 39, a pastor at First Baptist of Clovis, and his team of local college students called Cube Creators set up in front of the theater to build the 7-foot-tall piece of art made with 1,225 Rubik’s Cubes.
The inspiration was the premier of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The artwork was set to be built as fans made their way to the first showing at 7 p.m.
“It’s just really eye-catching,” Bradley said. “People come by and ask us, ‘What are you doing,’ and asking us if we really make them out of cubes? Yeah, I teach everyone how to spin them. It just brings back a fun toy from the 70s and 80s.”
The Cube Creators, he said, originated as a team-building exercise for some of the students he has in his church.
“We just started by turning them into images like SpongeBob and then we started making bigger pictures and then people just started asking if we could make make anniversary pictures or birthday pictures and it just got bigger and bigger in scale and now we own 5,000 cubes.”
As the team’s efforts took shape, moviegoers and others snapped photos and admired the process.
Drew Reyes, 19, was on his was way to see the film with friends when they stopped to grab a photo of the piece.
“It’s pretty crazy, I didn’t expect anyone to be over here doing something like that,” Reyes said. “It’s definitely pretty different; you don’t usually see something like that unless you’re in like Los Angeles or San Francisco where all the big artsy stuff is being put out in the streets. I find that really amazing.”
Mark Coleman, 57, was on his way to see the film with his son’s youth baseball team when the mosaic caught their eyes.
“I think it’s great, my son loves Spider-Man,” Coleman said. “I just think it’s a great opportunity for someone to do something different with a Rubik’s Cube, I know people that can solve them quickly but this is different.”
Tosh Martin, 20, a huge Spider-Man fan, planned to a get a photo, too, though he had a good reason to wait.
“We’re on our way to see the movie right now and my phone’s on 5 percent and when I get out that last 5 percent is just going to be spent taking pictures of this.”
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork
Comments