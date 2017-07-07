Watch a Spider-Man mosaic made from Rubik's Cubes take shape in time-lapse video

0:56 Police Chief Jerry Dyer on stopping gang paybacks Pause

2:08 A driver's view of highway work in Fresno for high-speed rail

0:16 This suspect drove into a tree trying to escape the cops

0:25 Flames reach into night sky as old gas station burns east of Porterville

2:06 Cameras caught her stealing a wallet someone left behind, then denying it

1:15 Man shot and killed near downtown Fresno

1:44 Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act

0:39 Kaboom! This River Bluffs neighbor didn't see this fireworks display as safe or sane

0:46 These victims had their trailer stolen just before camping season