Visalia PD suggests parents tattoo their kids. The reason actually makes sense

The Visalia Police Department has offered a unique safety tip for how parents can avoid losing their children.
Tattoo your phone number on them.
Not permanently, of course.
The Visalia PD suggests using a fine-tip marker to create a temporary tattoo on a child’s wrists that provides contact information.
So if your child is lost, someone knows who to call.
The temporary tattoo would be both water and sweat resistant, but come off eventually as long as your son or daughter takes a bath or washes up at some point.
The safety tip could come in handy when taking your kids out for a big event or a big park, like a baseball game or an amusement park.
Simply write your phone number on your child’s hand or under their sleeve along their wrist with a fine-tip marker.
Then after it dries, cover it with a layer of liquid band-aid so it stays on all day.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Comments