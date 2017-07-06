Vacant gas station catches fire near Porterville

A vacant store that was once a gas station east of Porterville caught fire in the middle of the night and investigators are trying to figure out how it started.
The fire at the former Lake Express Market on Highway 190, east of Road 284, on the way to Lake Success, was reported at 1:28 a.m. Thursday from a 911 call, said Tulare County Fire Department Capt. Joanne Bear.
Because it had been gas station, the fire department responded as if it were an industrial fire, she said. Cal Fire and the Porterville Fire Department also responded.
The property owner told them the fuel tanks were empty, she said. An apartment on the second story also was vacant, she said.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
