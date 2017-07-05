Jury awarded bank manager $1.6 million for discrimination. Judge said it was too much

Barbara Barkley talks with her lawyers, Todd Barsotti, center, and Stephen Cornwell, during a break in her wrongful termination civil trial against Bank of the West in Fresno County Superior Court. In March 2017, a jury awarded Barkley $1.68 million in damages. Judge Jeffrey Hamilton, however, in May gutted the award by $904,500, saying it was excessive. PABLO LOPEZ Fresno Bee file