Parlier restaurant didn’t pay overtime. Now owners will pay $100,000

The owners of a Parlier restaurant will pay about $100,000 in overtime and damages to employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Colima’s Carniceria y Taqueria owners Maria and Martin Cobian violated the Fair Labor Standards Act since they did not pay employees time-and-a-half for hours worked past the weekly 40 hours, the department reported Wednesday. The department of labor also noted that the restaurant owners did not keep accurate records of wages, hours and conditions of employment.
The department and the owners agreed in U.S. District Court in Fresno that $50,000 would be paid for the overtime wages not given to the employees. Another $50,000 is due for damages, the department said.
The Cobians were also ordered to maintain a better time-keeping system. A meeting among all employees and officials from the Wage and Hour Division will be held to inform employees of their labor rights.
