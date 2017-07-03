Water main work will snarl a major Fresno intersection

Drivers in the Fresno High School area will experience a week of detours and tie-ups around a major intersection from construction of a new city water pipeline at Palm and McKinley avenues.
Work will begin Wednesday with the closure of McKinley Avenue’s westbound lanes at the intersection. One eastbound lane of McKinley will be opened through the intersection.
Starting Friday, one eastbound and one westbound lane of McKinley will be opened, but all northbound and southbound lanes of Palm Avenue will be closed between McKinley and Pine avenues. The closures will be in effect 24 hours a day.
Detours around the construction zone will be marked and include Clinton and Fruit avenues. The work is expected to take about one week.
The construction is part of the city’s Recharge Fresno project. The McKinley/Palm work is included as part of a new regional water main that, when completed in March 2018, will connect central parts of the city to a new surface-water treatment plant under construction in southeast Fresno. The project is part of the city’s plan to use water from Millerton and Pine Flat lakes to meet residential and business demand and reduce Fresno’s reliance on pumped groundwater.
Details: 559-621-8807 or http://www.rechargefresno.com/.
Tim Sheehan: 559-441-6319, @TimSheehanNews
