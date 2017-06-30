Sports
In just 5 seconds a young photographer created one of Fresno's most iconic photographs
Jun 30, 2017
The story behind one of the most iconic images in Fresno County history, captured by Fresno Bee photographer Carl Crawford, of the fall of the historic Fresno County Courthouse dome on April 7, 1966.
John Walker
The Fresno Bee
