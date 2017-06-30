Yosemite’s Vernal Falls is a torrent of water, with onlookers dwarfed by the spectacle, upper right, as they look on from the observation deck Tuesday afternoon.
Yosemite’s Vernal Falls is a torrent of water, with onlookers dwarfed by the spectacle, upper right, as they look on from the observation deck Tuesday afternoon. ALISON WALKER Special to The Bee

June 30, 2017 12:45 PM

Spectacular photo captures beauty of Vernal Fall, a must see. But be careful out there

By Robert Rodriguez

As the Sierra Nevada snowpack melts and creates a torrent of water moving through rivers and streams, it’s also produced some amazing waterfalls.

A recent photo by amateur photographer Alison Walker shows the powerful and turbulent Vernal Fall, one of Yosemite National Park’s many waterfalls, tumbling over a 317-foot cliff. Off to the side of the photograph, you can see about a dozen people, seemingly dwarfed by the size of the river, admiring the massive flow of water.

The scene also serves as a reminder of how dangerous the area’s rivers, streams and falls can be this time of year. Three weeks ago, a man was reported missing after witnesses saw him fall into the Merced River from the Mist Trail near Vernal Fall. Park official warn that many sections of the Mist Trail are wet and and the rocky banks are slippery because it follows the river.

They also remind visitors, who are expected to pack the park this Fourth of July weekend, to be careful around waterways inside Yosemite National Park. The Merced and the Tuolumne Rivers, continue to flow very fast and very cold. Visitors are encouraged to avoid fast-moving stream crossings and to stay at least one body length away from any moving water, park officials said.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

