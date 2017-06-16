Fresno's airport barber cut John Lennon's hair. Imagine.

He cut the hair of John Lennon, his favorite celebrity. Now Nick Palomares, a fixture at Fresno Yosemite International Airport, celebrates a 45-year career barbering at the airport. He reminisces about cutting Lennon’s hair when he barbered in San Francisco. His airport shop is full of memorabilia.
John Walker The Fresno Bee
Two shot at auto parts store in northwest Fresno

Crime

Two shot at auto parts store in northwest Fresno

Fresno police Capt. Burke Farrah explained what investigators know about a shooting Monday at an Auto Zone auto parts store on Figarden Drive in northwest Fresno that wounded two people, one who later died. Police arrested two men in connection with the shooting.

Three-vehicle injury accident caused by red light runner, police say

Local

Three-vehicle injury accident caused by red light runner, police say

A small white Honda sedan ran a stop sign at Kenmore Drive and Cedar Avenue and struck a Toyota Camry that collided with a flatbed truck. The white sedan ended up coming to rest against a house at Fairfax and Cedar avenues. CHP officer Timothy Ray said the Honda driver fled the scene. The Camry driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries.