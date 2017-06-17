Fresno's Richard Martinez III is very accomplished - and now he's going to Harvard

Sports
News
Entertainment
Opinion
86°
Full Menu
86°
Customer Service
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
FAQ
Advertise
Place Classified Ad
Display Advertising
Stay Connected
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
E-mail
RSS Feeds
My Subscription
Activate Digital Subscription
Manage Account
E-Edition
Newsletters
News
News
Local
Crime
Weather
Education
Marijuana
California
Nation/World
Databases
Special Reports
Obituaries
Death Notices
Blogs
Political Notebook
Sports
Sports
High Schools
Outdoors
Grizzlies
MLB
MLB Scores & Stats
NBA
NBA Scores & Stats
NFL
NFL Scores & Stats
College
Columnists
Marek Warszawski
David White
Politics
Politics
Elections
Voter Guide
Fresno State Bulldogs
Fresno State Bulldogs
Football
Basketball
Entertainment
Entertainment
Calendar
Movies
Movie Times
Music
TV
Theater & Arts
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Dine Out
Peoples Choice
Blogs & Columnists
Beehive
Rory Appleton
Joshua Tehee
Living
Living
Food & Drink
Calendar
Religion
Horoscopes
Blogs & Columnists
Beehive
Brew Buzz
Bethany Clough
Carmen George
Fresno Famous
Ask Amy
Business
Business
Agriculture
Personal Finance
Technology
Mortgage Rates
Blogs
BoNhia Lee
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Letters
Valley Voices
Other Opinions
SW Parra
Submit a Letter
Columnists
Armen Bacon
Victor Davis Hanson
David "Mas" Masumoto
Bill McEwen
Obituaries
Today's Obituaries
Place an Obituary
CV Magazine
Best of Clovis
Shopping
Local Deals
Today's Hot Deal
Grocery Coupons
Today's Circulars
Special Sections
Classifieds
Classifieds
Auctions/Estate Sales
Garage Sales
Real Estate
New Homes Map
Jobs
Automotive
Merchandise
Pets
Legal Notices
Service Directory
Place An Ad
Classified
Open House Weekend
Real Estate Marketplace
Jobs
Jobs
Fresno Bee Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Search Real Estate
New Homes Map
Real Estate Showcase
Shopping
Local
Playlist
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
0:56
Members ditch clubs, bring out boats as breach turns golf course into lake
Pause
0:36
Refugee baby raccoon found at flooded Kings River Golf course
0:17
PG&E works on outage in Old Town Clovis
0:43
'We're just trying to save homes' from the rising Kings River
0:40
Dylan Noble’s friends and family protest weekly to demand justice in his killing
0:18
All the extra water in the Kings River caused this levee breach
1:55
Oakhurst Grocery Outlet during frenzied shopping spree
2:30
Grow or no grow: Fresno pot ban has a hiccup in city council vote
1:42
California's rise from the drought as told through satellite images
2:31
Miss California contestant practices interviewing segment before annual Fresno event
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
Fresno's Richard Martinez III is very accomplished - and now he's going to Harvard
Jun 17, 2017
He's been an Academic Decathlon champion, a national wrestling champion, served in Iraq with the Army, helps inner city kids get off the streets - and he sings too.
Craig Kohlruss
The Fresno Bee
More Videos
2:04
Fresno's Richard Martinez III is very accomplished - and now he's going to Harvard
0:56
Members ditch clubs, bring out boats as breach turns golf course into lake
0:36
Refugee baby raccoon found at flooded Kings River Golf course
0:17
PG&E works on outage in Old Town Clovis
0:43
'We're just trying to save homes' from the rising Kings River
0:40
Dylan Noble’s friends and family protest weekly to demand justice in his killing
0:18
All the extra water in the Kings River caused this levee breach
1:55
Oakhurst Grocery Outlet during frenzied shopping spree
2:30
Grow or no grow: Fresno pot ban has a hiccup in city council vote
1:42
California's rise from the drought as told through satellite images
2:31
Miss California contestant practices interviewing segment before annual Fresno event
1:03
'We missed you!' USS Carl Vinson squadron returns to Lemoore
1:02
Fresno police seek codeine thieves
More Videos
Editor's Choice Videos
Subscriptions
Digital Subscriptions
Home Delivery
e-Edition
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Social, Mobile & More
Facebook
Twitter
Mobile Options
Newsletters
RSS
Advertising
Advertising with the Bee
Place Classified Ads
Classified Ad Help
Local Deals
Shopping
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service