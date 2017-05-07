Local

May 07, 2017 10:25 PM

Fresno State in line to receive seven-figure donation

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

Fresno State will receive a $1 million donation at some point down the road, with longtime successful South Valley businessman Manuel Mancebo Jr. bequeathing the seven-figure amount in his will for the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, the university’s agriculture school.

Fresno State president Dr. Joseph Castro confirmed the bequest in a tweet that included a photo of him and Mancebo, along with two others.

“Thank you to Manuel ‘JR’ Mancebo of Tulare for his transformational $1 Million bequest,” Castro tweeted.

Mancebo, 87, is a retired trucking company owner and businessman from Tulare whose family has been known for its philanthropy.

Among the family’s philanthropic gifts includes a $1 million donation to Valley Children’s Hospital in 2015, and a $2 million pledge to Tulare Wellness Foundation in 2014.

Castro made the announcement at the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology’s Dairy Club banquet Saturday night.

Mancebo once was CEO and owner of Kings County Truck Lines, one of the country’s major food-product haulers.

