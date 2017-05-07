A day after fights shut it down, Spring Fair open again at Fresno Fairgrounds

Spring Fair was open once again Sunday at the Fresno Fairgrounds, a day after the annual event was shut down due to “out of control” fights.
The four-day event wraps up Sunday night. A concert featuring EL RM (Rogelio Martinez) is scheduled for 8 p.m.
There was a minor police presence at the fair during the afternoon, though more officers would be on the grounds later in the day, Fresno police said.
No additional information regarding the fights Saturday was available.
Spring Fair features carnival rides, concerts and food vendors.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
