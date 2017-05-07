Motorcycle ride to park ends with pair hospitalized after crash with car

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after being hit by a car while on a motorcycle Sunday at the entrance to Kearney Park, said California Highway Patrol officer Ryan Murakoshi.
A group of three motorcycles were driving east on Kearney Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. when a car driving west failed to yield when turning left into the park entrance, according to Murakoshi.
A motorcycle with a man and woman, both in their 30s, collided with the car, throwing both from the motorcycle.
When police arrived, the woman was lying on the ground and the man was up and walking, Murakoshi said.
Both riders are expected to survive.
The male driver of the car and the passenger, a pregnant woman, were not injured.
Murakoshi said he doesn’t believe the motorcycle was speeding or that drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
