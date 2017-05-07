Man missing, last seen at Yosemite National Park

Officials need help finding Alexander Joseph Sevier, who was last seen at the housekeeping campground in Yosemite National Park on May 1.
Yosemite National Park officials said Sevier, 24, could have possibly taken a hike outside of Yosemite Valley. He is described as 5-6, 128 with black hair and brown eyes. The man could possibly be wearing Holister, Aeropostale or Abercromie clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Yosemite National Park dispatch at 209-379-1992.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
