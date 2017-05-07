Local

May 07, 2017 1:06 PM

Man missing, last seen at Yosemite National Park

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

Officials need help finding Alexander Joseph Sevier, who was last seen at the housekeeping campground in Yosemite National Park on May 1.

Yosemite National Park officials said Sevier, 24, could have possibly taken a hike outside of Yosemite Valley. He is described as 5-6, 128 with black hair and brown eyes. The man could possibly be wearing Holister, Aeropostale or Abercromie clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yosemite National Park dispatch at 209-379-1992.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fresno Fire Department marks 140th anniversary

Fresno Fire Department marks 140th anniversary 1:50

Fresno Fire Department marks 140th anniversary

Linda McMahon tours Fresno's Bitwise Industries 1:30

Linda McMahon tours Fresno's Bitwise Industries
Six hundred Central Unified third-graders romp through annual FFA Ag Day 0:40

Six hundred Central Unified third-graders romp through annual FFA Ag Day

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos