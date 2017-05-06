Fresno police seek help finding 11-year-old girl who never returned home from school

The Fresno Police Department is asking for help locating an 11-year-old girl who never returned home from school on Thursday in central Fresno.
Police say Celeste Alvarez attended Yokomi Middle School on Thursday, but never got on the FAX bus with her sister to get home, as she usually does. Celeste’s mother had been visiting her own mother in the hospital and did not realize Celeste was missing until Friday morning. Celeste’s mother searched for her, then notified police that evening when she wasn’t found, police said.
Celeste’s social media accounts were active as of Friday night and police say she frequents Romaine Park near First Street and Highway 180, the areas of Fresno and Belmont streets and Calaveras Street and McKenzie Avenue and the Boys and Girls Club.
Anyone who sees Celeste is asked to call 911. Other information on her whereabouts can be directed to police at 559-621-700.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
