From bucket brigades to high-tech engines, Fresno’s firefighters span 140 years

Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis discusses the significance of the department's 140th anniversary and describes how the department and firefighting have changed since 1877, when the all-volunteer Fresno Hook and Ladder Company was established with buckets, wooden ladders and horse-drawn wagons. Tim Sheehan The Fresno Bee