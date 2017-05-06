Man killed when crossing Dinuba Boulevard in Visalia

A man was killed when he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Visalia on Friday night, said police Sgt. Damon Maurice.
The man was walking south on Dinuba Boulevard north of Vine around 8:30 p.m. when a 2003 Mazda hit him as he walked west across Dinuba, said Maurice.
The man was pronounced dead at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.
The driver of the Mazda, Adam Stephen Joy, 31, of Visalia, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and was released.
Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors, said Maurice.
The man’s identity is not being released pending notification of family.
Joy was not arrested, but the investigation into the collision continues, police said.
Ashleigh Panoo
