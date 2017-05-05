Bicyclist dies after being hit by a truck in southwest Fresno

Police are searching for the driver of a stolen truck that struck and killed a man riding a motorized bike Friday in southwest Fresno, said Fresno police Lieutenant Jerardo Chamalbide.
At about 4 p.m., witnesses reported to Fresno police that a black truck was heading southbound on Thorne Avenue near California Avenue when the vehicle hit the unidentified victim, who police say is in his 20s.
Chamalbide said the truck’s driver then fled the scene. The truck, which had been reported stolen, was later found but no one was found in the vehicle.
The victim was transported to a hospital where he died.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
