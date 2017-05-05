These city kids get a close look at farm critters while learning why ag is important

What does a sheep’s wool feel like? Or a goat’s back?
About 600 Central Unified School District third-graders now can answer these and other agriculture-related questions after attending the 18th annual Ag Day at Pershing Continuation High School on Friday. Pershing FFA students assisted with booths and led the seventeen classes from station to station.
Ag Day promotes agriculture awareness amng elementary students and lets the FFA students display their knowledge about farm-related topics.
