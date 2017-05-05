Family drive turns tragic for Fresno grandmother

A Fresno woman driving through Nashville, Tennessee with her daughter and granddaughter died on April 22 after their car veered off the road and struck a rock wall.
Catherine Marie Vandepavert, 79, was the backseat passenger in a 2015 Subaru Forester as her granddaughter drove southbound on Interstate 65 near Old Hickory Boulevard. Her daughter was in the front passenger seat when her granddaughter crashed.
Nashville police aren’t sure why the Subaru crashed, but there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement. The driver was not seriously hurt, but the front passenger was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
