Linda McMahon tours Fresno's Bitwise Industries

1:26 Family suffering after son killed in armed robbery in southeast Fresno Pause

1:32 See Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool fill with water for the first time in years

1:26 Body found in canal believed to be that of Lucy Xiong

1:06 High-flying fun at Freewheel Project's BMX Jam

1:25 He’s the only stagecoach driver/park ranger in the National Park Service

1:40 Total eclipse of the sun over U.S. Aug. 21 will cast a shadow even on Fresno

2:27 Fresno County Office of Education’s sex educator tells why teens need help making responsible decisions

1:13 Venus Williams crash surveillance footage

0:36 Downtown Fresno bridge finally opens allowing two-way traffic